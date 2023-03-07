SUTHERLIN — Veterans engaged with middle and high school students during Monday’s Veteran Visitation Day at Sutherlin High School.
“I always run out of time,” said U.S. Army veteran Jerry Gillham, who is also the Sutherlin city manager. “I have done this for many years, maybe six or seven, and I always run out of time.”
Gillham said he gets to relive his experience, but what he wants students to take home from the event is that there is something for everybody in the military — whether its sewing, aviation or engineering.
Sutherlin High School ninth grader Zoltan Stringer said he plans to go in the U.S. Air Force, but was interested in hearing the stories from veterans in earlier wars.
Jace Jones, a junior at the school, said his family has a long history in serving in the armed forces — including his brother, who’s currently serving— but he’s not quite sure whether he wants to sign up too.
“I think they’re amazing,” Jace said. “It’s great for young people to get to know about our past this way.”
Jace was most interested in hearing Ted Blann’s stories about warbirds, the planes that were used in World War II.
There were veterans from several generations represented at the event, and students were free to ask questions or just sit back and listen to the tales of the men and women before them.
In addition to the traditional veterans, Rosie the Riveters and the Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild were also at the event to show support for the veterans and show students how they could show support as well.
The Rosie the Riveters were women who took over work in factories while the men were off to war in the 1940s.
Students were able to help create a Quilts of Valor with the local quilting guild, which will be finished and shown to the class at a later date.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
