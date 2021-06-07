SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin High School's Class of 2021 graduated Sunday afternoon at a commencement ceremony held at the school's football field.
Sutherlin High Athletic Director Josh Grotting, the graduation speaker, said names like slackers, losers and whiners have been given to the graduates' generation, but nothing could be further than the truth. He said he's not so sure this class is a group that needs his advice.
"I truly feel it should be each and every one of you standing up here giving advice to every adult in attendance today," he said.
"You have not only survived the past 10 months, but in fact, you have thrived and shown us all what it means to face adversity head-on and to dominate it," he said.
He cited a quote by John Wooden, the late award-winning basketball coach for the University of California, Los Angeles, who said, "If you get caught up in the things over which you have no control, you'll adversely affect those things over which you do have control."
"If there was ever a class that had a reason to make excuses or to give less than their best, this was that class. However, if there was ever a class that could show us what it meant to persevere and see the positive in any situation, this is also that class," he said.
Senior Class President Libby Whited and Associated Student Body Vice President Shyla Hunt spoke together about senior memories, from tetherball to digital horse races and from dances to a memorable football game with Douglas High School.
"We have had some great experiences the past 13 years altogether. It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a hard hit on our class, but there are no other people I would rather graduate with," Whited said.
Co-valedictorian Ariel Lor thanked the teachers and parents who helped get the students to this point.
"As we move on from today, there will be many more people for us to meet and learn from. There will be more opportunities for growth and learning. To the seniors, high school was just a small fraction of our lives. I hope that you will take what you learned here today and apply it to your future," she said.
Co-valedictorian Katie Price said every individual is a mosaic of every person they have interacted with and their experiences.
"Class of 2021, we have all had our separate moments that created our individual mosaics, but because of each of us here and our shared experience we are here today as graduates," she said.
Principal Marty Gary said this day signified the closure of one chapter of the graduates' lives and the beginning of the next.
"I have high hopes for this class that they will live their lives with great purpose and make the world a better place for future generations," he said.
