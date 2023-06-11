tatum kelley1.jpg

Tatum Kelley from South Umpqua High School receives Strong Citizen Award.

 Courtesy of South Umpqua High School

Every year, South Umpqua High School awards one senior with our Strong Citizen Award.

Carl Simpson is the principal at South Umpqua High School.

