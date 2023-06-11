Every year, South Umpqua High School awards one senior with our Strong Citizen Award.
This award is based on students’ participation in school and community service projects; having a positive attitude towards classmates, staff and the community; displaying an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility; demonstrating the strength of character and courage to make positive choices in the face of adversity; and promoting citizenship within their school or community through other activities.
The demonstration of these character traits and projects must culminate throughout the four years of an honoree’s high school career, being highly evident to students, staff and our community.
This year’s Strong Citizen Award goes to Tatum Kelley. Her list of activities and involvement in our school is extensive and distinguished. Tatum has been a part of our leadership class for three years, is an inductee to our National Honor Society, served on student council, is a Scholar Athlete with a 4.24 weighted cumulative GPA, part of our Hope Squad and has donated many hours organizing and running multiple blood drives.
Tatum is genuinely interested in helping others and provides leadership in a consistently positive and helpful manner on a day-to-day basis. She is self-assured, motivated, punctual and reliable.
Tatum has been a model student throughout her high school career, and we are honored to recognize her for this award.
Carl Simpson is the principal at South Umpqua High School.
