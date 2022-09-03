South Umpqua School District welcomes the new school resource officer, Deputy Taylor Vian. From left:: Ryan Savage, high school vice principal, Deputy Taylor Vian, and Carl Simpson, high school principal.
MYRTLE CREEK — Students returned to school last week, but Tuesday will be the first day of school for Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian.
Vian will be the school resource officer for South Umpqua School District.
“I’m thrilled that Deputy Vian is joining us. He has a passion for working with and helping families and students,” said South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin in a press release. “The school district appreciates the efforts of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in providing his services to support the Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville communities.”
South Umpqua School District has not had a school resource officer in a number of years and adding the position was part of the district's safety and security plan and a priority set by the school board.
The school resource officer's job is to ensure a safe and secure campus, educate students about law-related topics, mentor students and be a role model. Vian's primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he plans to be a regular presence at the district's five campuses and attend school events and activities.
Deputy Vian grew up in Glide and has worked in the south county field office where he served in crisis negotiation capacities.
The school district will continue to partner with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Myrtle Creek Police Department and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Tribal Police.
