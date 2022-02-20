Sutherlin Family Church hosted a District Leadership Development Event (LDE) competition on Wednesday February 9. Students came together to compete in the Beginning and Advanced Job Interview LDE, Parliamentary Procedure LDE, Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE, Creed Speaking LDE, Extemporaneous Speaking LDE, and Beginning, Sophomore, and Advanced Prepared Public Speaking LDE. Each of these events allow students to further hone their skills and gain valuable first-hand experience speaking before a live audience.
In the Beginning and Advance Job Interview LDE students are introduced to the process of a real-world job interview. They are evaluated on their ability to perform effectively throughout the employment process. Students submit a cover letter and resume and participate in a preliminary face–to–face interview. This LDE helps improve FFA members’ written and oral communication skills. This event also helps students in their current search for jobs, internships, and part-time and full-time employment in any career field.
Students participating in the parliamentary procedure LDE are evaluated on their ability to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting according to Robert’s Rule of Order. Each team consists of six and are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law as well as their ability to present logical, realistic, and convincing debate.
During the Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE, students assume various officer duties (president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, reporter, sentinel and advisor) during the event presentation. This LDE challenges a team of seven students from each chapter to demonstrate correct use of FFA opening and closing ceremonies. Students learn to communicate and participate effectively as a team while growing their decision making skills. Additionally, each participant is given a written exam about officer duties, meeting room preparation and parliamentary procedure.
FFA members competing in the National FFA Creed LDE showcase their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer questions related to it. The FFA Creed outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the agricultural industry, FFA membership, citizenship, and patriotism. Students participating in this LDE learn to communicate in a powerful, organized, and professional manner.
The Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE allows students to demonstrate their agricultural knowledge and their ability to think on their feet. During this event, participants draw from 18 agricultural topics then select three of interest. From those three, a student selects the topic of their speech and has 30 minutes to prepare using five resources. Participants then present a four to six-minute speech on their topic to a panel of judges. After their speech, students answer questions on their chosen topic. This event challenges students to practice their presentation skills, articulation, logical thinking, and advocate for agriculture and agricultural education.
During the Prepared Public Speaking LDE, students write and deliver a speech about a current agriculture-related topic. Students research their topic and put together a creative, informative speech which is presented to a panel of judges who score the student based on the speech’s content, composition, and delivery. FFA members are also evaluated on their responses to questions from the judges.
Markis Boehm, a Sutherlin freshman who competed in the Conduct of Chapter Meeting LDE stated, “This whole competition was just a great experience overall not just for our Parliamentary Procedure team but for the whole chapter. It was a great time and it felt very fast. Everyone that I talked
to enjoyed the competition. From listening to the advanced speakers, to hearing the good stories about job interviews, I had a lot of fun.”
Teaghan Riley, a sophomore who competed in Prepared Public Speaking commented, “Doing Prepared Public Speaking for the first time taught me to just go for it and do something I don’t like. In the end, it usually doesn’t turn out as bad as I expect it to go.”
Ashley Radmer, a junior who participated in Advance Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking recounted, “I enjoy participating in public speaking because there is always more to learn each time you write your speech or step in front of an audience. Public speaking is a passion of mine and being able to educate or persuade others is really rewarding to me and helps me to grow as a person.”
On February 21-25, Sutherlin FFA and other chapters around the nation will be celebrating National FFA Week. For the past 74 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.