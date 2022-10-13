GLIDE — A member of the Glide School District board tendered his resignation Thursday night at the conclusion of a meeting regarding the district's relationship with Glide Revitalization, a nonprofit which provided various forms of relief in the aftermath of the 2020 Labor Day fires.
Jeff Brown made the announcement at the end of a largely procedural meeting in which the board deliberated on ways to improve communications with the nonprofit which currently occupies the former Glide Middle School building.
"During my time on the board, I have come to realize that my vision and values don’t align with the district," Brown read from a prepared statement. "We sit in this room and debate the quality of the buildings our students are educated in and not the quality of education they are receiving. We are losing our most respected teachers and don’t care enough to ask why. We struggle to attract new teachers and are content with just knowing we are better staffed than some other districts. We review student enrollment monthly but place little focus on academic achievement.
"It is my opinion that Glide School District is not setting an example worthy of emulation. We teach our students about altruism, while defaming a local nonprofit whose mission is to support our community. We encourage students to honor their commitments, as we go through multiple law firms searching for justification to break our own."
Brown is a volunteer for Glide Revitalization, which is headed by his wife, Jody Brown. Glide Revitalization entered into a five-year lease with the school district to use the former middle school building as a disaster relief headquarters in the wake of the Archie Creek Fire.
As Glide Revitalization began looking at ways to expand its offerings to the community from its office space, they faced stiff opposition from some community members who have said in the past those plans did not fit within the framework of the lease agreement with the district.
The nonprofit held a community meeting at the Glide Community Center in January to discuss plans for a community park on the former athletic facilities adjacent to the middle school, but felt enough resistance from community members that applying for the necessary grants was not feasible and the plan was scrapped.
"We were like, 'We have to get our ducks in a row,' and I'm extremely proud of where we've come from to where we are," Jody Brown said Wednesday, one day prior to the school board meeting. "Things came at us so fast."
But, she said, fractures in the relationship with the school district led to communication between the two being largely held through both entities' respective legal representation.
"We've been doing things by the book, and I can't figure out what they think our end-game is," Jody Brown said.
Glide Revitalization finance manager Jeana Beam said Wednesday, "We would like to sit down and talk like adults, and we can't get that done. (Mediation) doesn't seem like something the district wants to do."
The former Glide Middle School building, after a seismic study, was deemed unsafe to house children in 2017. As a result, students from the middle school were melded into the high school campus. The district used the middle school for storage until the 2020 fires, when then-district superintendent Mike Narkeiwicz — with the approval of the sitting school board — agreed to a five-year lease for Glide Revitalization to use the school and its classroom as office space for disaster relief.
Tensions came to a head in recent weeks when Glide Revitalization announced a potential partnership with United Community Action Network to use space at the school for a preschool and childcare facility.
Those deliberations dominated the public portion of Thursday's meeting after the board left a more than hour-long executive session. Close to 50 community members filled the library at Helix Hall to hear those deliberations.
Among the most vocal of the board members was Dan Metz, whose comments emphasized the importance of making sure any additional renovations to the middle school property be done to a standard where that building could once again safely house children.
"We need to know before kids go in there that is has met the safety standards," Metz said, "and I don't see how that's going to happen without us observing whatever (work) is done."
Board member Audrey Squires also recommended that Glide Revitalization cease renovations to the middle school property. According to the lease, the nonprofit was required to provide $60,000 in renovations, but it has spent in excess of $80,000 in upgrades.
The conversation turned to Jeff Brown, who is a certified and bonded lead abatement specialist through the Environmental Protection Agency. Brown spoke of communication breakdowns between the board and the nonprofit and eventually drew low groans from the public.
At one point, Glide School Board Chair Candice Voynick said to Brown, "You are speaking from a (Glide Revitalization) perspective. I need to to speak from the board's perspective," which drew a loud response from the audience.
After deliberating for approximately 40 minutes, the board made two motions: to make sure that it had access to all documentation related to the testing of the middle school performed by the nonprofit, including any licensing and certifications which would deem the building suitable for serving as a daycare or preschool.
Additionally, another motion was approved to take the necessary steps to enter into mediation with Glide Revitalization, with members of both entities sitting at a table and discussing the issues at hand, rather than all communication taking place through attorneys.
After a brief public comment period, Jeff Brown asked chair Voynick for the floor.
He then read from a two-page statement in which he explained the reasons that he wished to be elected to the board and the goals he set out, and said that in many cases he felt the board had been working in the opposite direction.
When Brown announced his resignation, Metz was clearly agitated, while Voynick was vocal.
"I'm not happy about this, at all," Voynick said, "but I do accept your resignation."
The Glide School District board is scheduled meet Wednesday.
