The News-Review welcomes Madison Temmel back to the newsroom as its newest education reporter.
Some readers may recognize her byline, since Temmel spent the summer in Roseburg as the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence intern, covering everything from fairground corndogs to crime.
During her short time away from Roseburg, Temmel worked as a temporary education reporter at The Oregonian covering Portland Public Schools.
"My internship made me fall in love with this newsroom," Temmel said. "While my time in Portland was incredibly rewarding as a fresh reporter I missed my colleagues and the community here."
Temmel recently obtained her master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon, where she wrote about voter engagement and alternative burial practices for the Oregon Journalism Lab, a graduate student-run publication.
Prior to her start in journalism, Temmel studied applied linguistics at Georgia State University in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Following graduation, she completed her life-long dream of living abroad and worked as an English language teacher in Moscow, Russia for a year.
"We've all really missed the energy Madison brings on a daily basis to her reporting and the newsroom," said News Editor Mike Henneke.
Temmel said she walked into the newsroom on her first day to find a dozen balloons and a flyer from coworkers welcoming her back.
"It just served as a reminder that I've returned to a great place," Temmel said.
Managing Editor Ian Campbell said he was excited that Temmel applied for the position.
"It was great seeing Madison grow as a reporter over the summer," Campbell said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the work she'll contribute moving forward."
Temmel replaces Sanne Godfrey, who left The News-Review to take another job in Roseburg.
"Sanne did an incredible job as an education reporter," Temmel said. "I have big shoes to fill."
Outside of the office, Temmel can be found attempting her next fermentation project, talking about Russian history or trying to convince herself to complete her first full marathon in 2022.
If you have a story idea or any tips concerning Roseburg oddities, reach out to Temmel at 541-957-4217 or shoot her an email at mtemmel@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Congratulations! I love your work, and I look forward to seeing some incisive articles.
