Lucas Van Dermark likes to stay busy.
The 16-year-old Douglas High School junior is taking on roles in student government, band, theater, while also volunteering at a food pantry and tutoring a middle school student in pre-algebra. He’s also taking college courses, maintains a 4.142 grade point average and attends Winston City Council and Winston-Dillard School District board meetings as a student representative.
“I love to inspire people. I like to stay busy,” Van Dermark said. “I feel, the more busy I am, the more productive I can be, and the more productive I can be, the more I can inspire others to be productive and do great things as well. I love helping the community and giving back what they’ve given to me.”
Van Dermark grew up in a family of civil servants. His father, uncle and grandfather have all been involved in Winston city politics in various capacities.
“It’s made it a lot easier to find opportunities to do these things,” Van Dermark said. He started creating a network of people that could give him opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community.
Van Dermark started getting involved in eighth grade and hopes to continue. His leadership teachers, principal and band directors have encouraged him to be involved and participate in student clubs.
During his sophomore year his leadership teachers recommended him as the student representative for Winston City Council and at the school board.
“It’s great to have an opportunity to go and give back to the community and hear what’s going on in our local community, not only in Oregon but in Winston itself,” Van Dermark said. “I feel like a valued member there. They do listen to me and they say ‘Thank you’ or ‘That was a great question.’ They make me feel important and valued.”
Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said the school board loves having the student representative attend their meetings.
“It’s very valuable to them to hear a students’ perspective of what’s going on and hear about the programs we offer,” Miller said. “Obviously it’s really good for Lucas to practice his presenting skills. Speaking and listening is one of those required skills, and of course the more you participate nowadays the better it looks on your application for higher ed. It’s one of those things he can do to better his chances of getting into a good college and we sure appreciate his participation.”
Several school boards throughout Douglas County welcome student representatives into their meetings.
“There’s a clear value in having students at the table when the adults are making decisions that affect their future,” said Alex Pulaski, communications director for the Oregon School Boards Association, said. “Having youths there to reflect the student viewpoint helps ensure that young people have a voice.”
Roseburg Public Schools’ board listens to a semimonthly report from high school students.
“I love hearing from the leadership from the high school,” Roseburg school board member Rod Cotton said. “It keeps the board informed on activities that are taking place from a student view. These students that come to board meetings are so inspiring to listen to. I love seeing their growth from beginning of the year to the end.”
Brandi Smith went a step further than that when she ran for a position on the Roseburg school board in 2001, and won the election as an 18 year old.
Smith, the former Brandi Beavers, had just graduated from Roseburg High School when she took on her new role. “Always up for a challenge, I thought, ‘Why not? How hard can it be?’ I quickly found out the answer: Very,” she said.
Smith said she learned some incredible life lessons on the board and was thankful for the support she received from her fellow board members and staff members at the school district.
“They always took the time to help this kid —and let’s be real, that’s exactly what I was — learn the ropes of a very complicated operation,” Smith said.
Cotton, who was also at the board, recalled Smith as a “very smart and thoughtful member of our board.”
For Smith the hardest thing was dealing with the school district’s budget, which saw significant cuts due to a decrease in state funding at the time.
“As a result, the board had to consider cuts to the French and forensics programs at RHS, both of which were a big part of my high school career,” she said. “It seemed like an impossible choice, but I had to weigh the greater good against what I personally valued. That, along with the financial education I received has been extremely valuable.”
Smith, who is now a television anchor and reporter in Houston, left the district before her term expired but “the knowledge I took from my time on the school board stays with me.”
Ben Simons, who was elected as Yoncalla mayor in 2018 at the age of 18, is finishing up his second term as mayor, as well as his associate’s degree at Umpqua Community College.
Simons was a city councilor and volunteer firefighter before he graduated high school.
While a sophomore at Yoncalla High School, Simons sat on a planning commission to prioritize structural improvements at the school.
He told The News-Review in 2018 that joining the planning commission was the start of his participation in government.
Roseburg High School recently started Student Voice Sessions, where students will work alongside administrators to provide input on making the school better.
Not all students stay within their school, or within their community. Several students have joined statewide, nationwide and even international campaigns or rallies.
“Today, we are seeing a resurgence internationally in young people speaking up about climate change, gun laws, immigration policy and much more,” Pulaski said. “Obviously there are widely conflicting views on these topics, but it’s healthy to see them debated by all ages.”
Douglas County students have joined in rallies on a local, statewide and national level.
Oregon residents can register to vote when they’re 16, but won’t be able to vote until they’re 18.
During the May 2019 election, 260 of the 5,774 eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 24 cast their ballot, according to numbers from the Douglas County Clerk’s Office.
The voter turnout in Douglas County was 18.47%, with the highest percentage of voters in the 55-plus age category at 28.41%.
Although an average 4.5% of voters under 25 cast their ballot in May 2019, that number was significantly higher in the two voting precincts that make up Winston. One precinct saw 10.06% of people under 25 cast their ballot, the other 7.89%.
During last May’s election, voters within the boundaries of the Winston-Dillard School District passed a capital improvement bond measure to upgrade the high school.
Students were heavily involved at that time to inform the public, register voters and those who were old enough registered themselves.
“I went out and went door-to-door and handed out brochures and informed people on what the bond actually was, because there was a lot of misinformation,” Van Dermark said. “It was fun. I enjoyed meeting all the people, some of them I’d never seen before, some of them I had.”
For his senior year, Van Dermark hopes to stay on as student representative to the City Council and school board, remain involved at school, and maybe even try soccer.
His plan is to go to college, somewhere in Oregon, after high school graduation. He hopes to return to Winston to get a job and eventually run for a political office in his community.
“It definitely is an interesting opportunity to look into,” he said. “I’m definitely interested in it, yes.”
