An infectious wave of clapping sounded across gym bleachers at Robertson Memorial Gym as Savanna Levering and her teammates finished their final performance in Saturday’s cheer competition.
Levering, a sophomore at Douglas High School, and her teammates joined several other teams to participate in the first in-person competition held at Roseburg High School since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
“I’ve really been looking forward to this,” Levering said. “It felt really good.”
Emmalynn Pritchard, who cheers for both the junior varsity and varsity teams at Roseburg, said she felt a rush of adrenaline after performing. This was her first opportunity to cheer for an audience at a competitive event since moving to the area two years ago. For Pritchard and fellow teammates, freshman Sarah Johnson and junior Mariah Matz, it made all the difference to start the season with support from each other.
“It’s not just a cheer team, it’s a family,” Johnson said. “We honestly care so much about each other and everybody is just so supportive that it really makes a difference.”
“It’s just so refreshing to have that feeling of being like, I can do this and I have people that have my back and support,” she said.
While standing on the sideline before his team’s performance, Wyatt Mills, a junior on the Roseburg varsity team, said he was looking forward to cheering for crowds again.
“I love the fact that I’m there to impress them,” Mills said.
And his team’s ability to impress may land them a spot in the nationals competition in Anaheim, California, this year. Not only would this be his first time competing in nationals, but the perfect opportunity to go to Disneyland Park, he said.
Julie Otley, head coach of cheerleading at Roseburg, said she’s seen a positive impact since the return of cheerleading. Since the start of the school year, she has seen performance improve not only on the mat but inside classrooms as well with higher grades and attendance.
“Now that it’s back (cheerleading), they’re so excited,” Otley said. “They’re just like, we want to do everything we can to keep it going and make sure that we get to continue doing this.”
To ensure practice and competitions continue, athletes wear masks and practice additional safety protocols while not performing.
“They want to protect their team and keep it healthy so we can go to state and also to nationals,” Otley said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
