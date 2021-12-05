On Saturday November 20, 2021, Oregon State University was flooded with FFA chapters from all over the state. Over 64 members came together to compete in the State Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (Food Science CDE). Several local chapters did exceedingly well in this event with the Sutherlin FFA Chapter placing 2nd, the Camas Valley Chapter placing 4th, and the Oakland FFA Chapter placing 5th. Several local students were particular standouts: Marley Griggs of Sutherlin placed 2nd; Aurianna VanHouten of Oakland placed 7th; and Gabrielle Cook of Sutherlin placed 10th in the overall competition.
The Food Science CDE requires students to have an in-depth understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. Participants also use their sensory skills to determine which of three different foods or drinks differs from the rest. As a team, students respond to a product development scenario describing the need for a new product that appeals to a potential market segment. The team’s task is to design a new food product or reformulate an existing product based on information contained within the product development scenario. For individuals, an objective test, a problem solving practicum and a food safety practicum are completed and count toward the team score. By exposing students to issues in food science and technology, students gain experience that prepares them for both traditional and non-traditional careers.
Marley Griggs, a Sutherlin sophomore who placed 2nd in the competition remarked, “My favorite was the team activity where we had to present a product that we created. I learned so many valuable skills about working with a team, but one that will really stick with me is when talking to others, always keep what you’re saying important and factual, as well as staying fun and light hearted. This skill is key to helping you stand out from others in whatever competition or task you may need to do.”
Gabrielle Cook, a Sutherlin sophomore who placed tenth in the competition commented, “Food Science was such a fun experience! My favorite part overall was the team activity. I loved getting to work with my team to make a product and then present it to the judges. I learned a lot about how food processing works and how to tell the difference between foods. Overall, I loved this contest and can’t wait to participate in it next year! ”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
