SALEM — Raaga Mandala, a fifth grader at Jacob Wismer Elementary in Beaverton, will be sworn in as Oregon’s 3rd Kid Governor at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Senate Chamber of the Oregon State Capitol.
Raaga was elected by fifth graders from across the state and will focus on her platform of transitioning the homeless to permanent housing during her one year term.
Her three point plan of “Learn, Love, Legislate” includes learning about the homeless in classrooms; loving the homeless by starting kindness clubs in schools that will collect food and clothing and then give them to homeless shelters; and legislating, where fifth graders will write letters to their legislators to encourage them to find a solution for homelessness.
The other six finalists will also be recognized at the ceremony. Their names, schools and platforms are:
Abigail Akins, Prairie Mountain School in Eugene – Decrease illiteracy in grades K-5.
Akshara Ashok, Scholls Heights Elementary in Beaverton – Plastic bag pollution.
Aurora Cunningham-Mooney, Territorial Elementary in Junction City – Save marine life from pollution.
Bella Malekzadeh, Pleasant Hill Elementary in Pleasant Hill – Promoting kindness in schools.
Ben Kao, Forest Ridge Elementary in Keizer – Helping kids with disabilities.
Carl Myers, Willamette Valley Christian School in Salem – Lack of kindness.
