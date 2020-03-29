DAYS CREEK — Tiffany Lenfestey started her new job as Days Creek Charter School’s agriculture and FFA teacher on July 1, 2019. Two days later she was at the Douglas County Fair helping students show their animals.
She’s quickly grown into a favorite among the students, although she’s not sure whether that has to do with the subject matter.
“They say I’m their favorite, but I think it’s because of Orchid,” Lenfestey said. Orchid is Lenfestey’s service dog.
Orchid opens doors, carries feed buckets, picks up pencils and anything else Lenfestey might need help with. Lenfestey was born three months early, weighing only 1 pound, 14 ounces, and developed cerebral palsy and has used a wheelchair for most of her life.
Lenfestey got her first service dog, Roxanne, in 2009. Orchid took over tasks a year ago.
“Without them, I honestly don’t think I would be where I am,” Lenfestey said. “I was very shy and I was very secluded. I felt like I was different.
“Getting Roxanne, and now Orchid, people come up and ask you about your dog. They don’t ask you ‘Why are you in a wheelchair,’ they ask ‘What’s your dog’s name?’ So I think without them I wouldn’t be as confident and outspoken as I am now.”
Orchid has her very own spot in the classroom, complete with a comfortable bed.
Lenfestey said that sometimes when she drops something, students won’t want to pick it up because they want to see Orchid perform the task.
And although she didn’t choose the name Orchid, she does find it fitting — especially because both of them love spending most of their time in the greenhouse at Days Creek.
“When I started we had like seven dying geraniums and no other plants,” she said. “Now it’s filled, front to back. We’ve got 30 varieties of plants in there and we’re looking forward to our Mother’s Day plant sale.”
Sometimes when her class goes to the greenhouse, she will get out of the wheelchair to do and students will ask to use her wheelchair.
“They go to wheel around and then they’re ‘This is so hard, you make it look simple,’” Lenfestey said.
The school has worked to become more accessible by installing push buttons to open the doors to the shop where Lenfestey teaches. While other things, such as a paved path to the chicken coop, will have to wait until the weather clears up.
“I definitely don’t like people’s perception, when they’re like, ‘That must be hard for you.’ Because it’s hard for anybody,” Lenfestey said. “If people knew going into ag teaching, the depth of what you do here. You’re the therapist, you’re the nurse, you’re the vet, you’re the teacher, the mom, the dad, you’re all of it. And if you’re on an overnight trip, you’re every single one of those sometimes simultaneously and it’s hard for any ag teachers.
Lenfestey is happy that hand controls will be added to the school ag , so she can transport students to and from FFA events without having to ask for help.
Her parents taught her from a young age that “I can’t” was not an option and that she’d have to figure out how to make things work for her.
“I never quite know how I’m going to figure it out, but I will because I have to,” Lenfestey said. “It’s been a crazy road.”
Lenfestey taught in California for several years and ran a guide dog for the blind program where students raised guide dogs.
“It never occurred to me that ag teaching wasn’t something I couldn’t do,” she said.
When she moved to Oregon, the Oregon Agriculture Teacher’s Association assigned Roseburg High School agriculture teacher Angela Chenoweth as her mentor.
“I adore Tiffany and have loved having the opportunity to mentor her this year and help her acclimate while also being privileged enough to learn more from her strengths at the same time,” Chenoweth said. “I feel very privileged to be a part of what I consider the most amazing group of educators.”
Mentors pair an experienced teacher with a new teacher in a district to help the new teachers acclimate to the district and Oregon FFA.
“It’s a great way for teachers to develop friendships and working relationships,” Chenoweth said, adding that the “extremely laborious position” of FFA advisor makes people rely on each other and creates a tight-knit group of instructors across the state.
Lenfestey teaches six different subjects for students from fifth through 12th grade.
Lenfestey’s interest in all things agriculture was sparked when she started riding horses for physical therapy.
“I was too sassy for human physical therapists, they wouldn’t put up with my spunk,” she said.
That grew into a love for all things agriculture and led her to 4-H and FFA. In 2013, she graduated from Fresno State with a degree in agriculture education and advertising.
Despite loving agriculture and wanting to be an agriculture educator, she also had a fear of public speaking.
“As an ag teacher you have to push kids to do public speaking and I was deathly afraid of it. Deathly afraid of it,” Lenfestey said. “I tried to run for chapter office when I was in high school and I froze, I couldn’t do it.”
In 2014, she entered the Ms. Wheelchair California competition to prove to herself that she could get over the fear.
She didn’t expect to win, but when she did, it meant that she had to travel throughout the state for public speaking engagements.
“I had to go all over the state and speak, and speak, and speak,” Lenfestey said. “Well, I’m no longer afraid of public speaking. It was honestly a roller coaster. It was one of those things you didn’t expect to happen. All those crazy choices, from Orchid to that have led me here and I couldn’t be happier.”
Lenfestey and her husband, Jacob, live just two stop signs away from the school.
When asked how she likes living in Days Creek, Lenfestey said, “I love the secludedness of it, but sometimes you just wish you could get DoorDash.”
Living close to the school also gives her plenty of opportunities to check on her pride and joy — the greenhouse.
The school received a revitalization grant through the Oregon Department of Education to update the equipment in the shop and irrigation in the greenhouse.
“Right now, we’re watering every single plant by hand,” she said, adding that a student waters in the morning and another student waters at night.
Lenfestey hopes that those upgrades will help to bring the program back to where it was about a decade ago.
This year there are three students with steer, four or five with lambs, five with hogs and one with a rabbit. But, there are also students who are involved in the greenhouse, or community service projects.
Shop teacher Brian Agee helped with construction projects, such as the chicken coop and installing doors. Other community members have offered to help with transportation and organization.
