Timothy Reinhart-Mickle graduated from Douglas High School this year, but his teachers hope it’s not the last time they’ll see him at the school.
“As a teacher you want students like Timmy,” Assistant Principal Robert Holveck said. “He’s a class act as a person.”
Holveck was the FFA advisor at the school for the past three years.
Reinhart-Mickle, who prefers to go by Timmy, is heading to college where he hopes to get a masters degree and ultimately become an agriculture teacher.
“(Holveck) opened my eyes that it’s more than the little things, to the vastness of FFA,” Reinhart-Mickle said. “I want to become an ag teacher because of him. I could see the payout of getting to help people.”
Holveck said Reinhart-Mickle is hardworking and conscientious, but it’s his patience and genuine desire to help people that set him apart from other students.
“That’s a quality you cannot teach,” Holveck said. “He want to work as an ag teacher and he has a demeanor to help students and instill them with confidence.”
Reinhart-Mickle worked with high-needs students during his senior year and mentor them.
“He instilled those students with confidence,” Holveck said. “One of those students participated in an equipment competition and placed really well. Now, if I need any big equipment moved I give him the keys and that shocked others.”
Douglas High School got an FFA program three years ago and Timmy has been a part of it ever since. This year he received his State FFA degree and was nominated for the J.B. Thomas Scholarship for the Umpqua FFA District.
“I like the farming community, because without farmers we can’t eat,” he said. “Between that and some of the classes like mechanics and forestry where you get to work with the big equipment, that drew me in because there’s nothing else like it in high school.”
Reinhart-Mickle served as an officer all three years and was chapter president his senior year.
“I liked the school,” Reinhart-Mickle said. “It’s a smaller school. I could’ve gone to a bigger school, but it didn’t feel too crowded and I felt I could learn and participate without having to compete.”
He’s also played football and baseball for three years of high school, participated in Skills USA and done several community service projects.
“I’m excited to see what he does in college and in his career,” Holveck said. “He’s an amazing person with an amazing family. It’d be an honor to turn over the reins to Timmy one day.”
