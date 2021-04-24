From March 19 to May 2 people come from all over the world to see the breathtaking fields of tulips at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farms during Tulip Fest.
There are 35 acres of colorful tulips all across their farm. There are around 125 different types of tulips at their farm, varying each year.
Jon Iverson, third-generation farmer, said, “The farm (now Wooden Shoe Tulip Farms) was started in 1950 by my grandfather and we grew mainly vegetables, they started growing tulips in the 70s. During the 80s my aunts and mom started Wooden Shoe to sell cut flowers and sell bulbs to people on Easter weekend. I am not totally sure how they came up with the name Wooden Shoe, but I believe they wanted something to represent our Dutch heritage and besides tulips, wooden shoes really symbolize Holland.”
Like many other businesses, Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm was negatively affected by COVID-19.
Iverson said, “We had to cancel our festival last year which hurt, this year we are at limited capacity so all our tickets have to be purchased online and we sell only a limited quantity each day to stay under capacity restrictions.”
As well as struggles with coronavirus, Wooden Shoe faces other obstacles.
“Like any business there are a lot of challenges, being at the mercy of the weather can be tough. One challenge that has become more of a problem is people sneaking in or trespassing with drones,” Iverson said.
Despite the difficulties, Iverson enjoys being a part of the Tulip Fest. He says he likes getting to share the tulips with others and helping families make memories. “It’s also really neat to meet people from all over the world,” said Iverson.
There is lots to do at the festival. In addition to being able to walk through the 35 acres of tulips and taking photos, visitors can also enjoy craft and food vendors, wine tasting, children’s rides, and a tulip tour tram. Sometimes there are even hot air balloons. “Weather depending there are three balloons that do tether rides, they are an independent vendors and don’t have a set schedule,” Iverson said
Tickets are available online at woodenshoe.com. It is located in Woodburn, about two and a half hours from Roseburg. It is even pet-friendly.
Wooden Shoe Tulip Farms is especially grateful for its guests this year. “We appreciate all the support we have received from our customers and visitors last year and this year as we try to work through the pandemic.”
