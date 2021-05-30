Douglas County Partners for Student Success bridges community, industry, entrepreneurs, policy and philanthropy. Our goal is to share assets and collaborate to invest in the development and growth of young people in Douglas County in order to make our community economically vibrant and strong.
DCPSS is a movement of community leaders in education, industry, workforce development, public health and youth development for all students working together and focusing assets to improve the lives of young people in Douglas County.
Community leaders, educators and families are realizing now more than ever that there is a no one-size-fits-all option for students graduating from high school. We’re learning that what matters is that students find a field that interests them enough to pursue their passions and find their purpose.
Many graduates reading this article have benefited from project-based, authentic learning experiences to create the designers and doers of our future through minds-on, hands-on learning connected to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and science) education learning opportunities. While in high school, they may have experienced career-connected training in Career and Technical Education classes such as automotive, agriculture, education, woodworking, welding, construction, cooking and more.
This training has prepared students to enter the workforce either now or in the near future after additional training.
Hundreds of students have participated in virtual industry tours offered by Oregon Connections. This program allows industry professionals to introduce students in classrooms to professions and opens doors to possibilities.
Other students engaged in Expanding Summer Horizons Summer Camps to learn about fields such as robotics or agriculture. And most recently, several students have joined BrightWorks Clubs, a program of Bright Futures Umpqua that focuses on career-connected learning and community engagement.
If you’re a high school graduate and are thinking about beginning a career in the trades such as construction, plumbing, electrical contracting, forestry, culinary arts and more, there are opportunities locally that provide on-the-job training, apprenticeships or skills-based programs related to a specific field of work.
Here are a few resources to help you get started:
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board is a non-profit serving Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties that expands access to family-sustaining job opportunities and expands adaptability in a changing employment landscape. Through job training and apprenticeship programs, the focus is on employment that benefits the individual and community.
SOWIB manages the region’s Recruit HIPPO, program that nurtures a culture for youth work experience, ensuring an increasing number of work-related opportunities for young people to gain experience.
Umpqua Community College offers Career and Technical Education training in fields from commercial truck driving, cyber security, surveying, welding and more. Contact Jessica Richardson at jessica.richardson@umpqua.edu for more information.
Bright Futures Umpqua, an initiative of community partners, provides a collaborative approach building career connections between students, educators, industry leaders and mentors. Strategies are offered to students that include developing personalized plans to promote active participation in career and education paths.
The resources listed above are only a few of the countless opportunities available to young adults eager to enter the workforce.
In the 2020 Opportunity Index database, it was reported that 22.5% of youth in Douglas County, between 16-24 years old are either not in school or working, nearly twice what it is in the state (11.9%). Our community is fortunate to have education, business, industry and philanthropic leaders who have already been working diligently together to change this. Investments in all youth to provide meaningful career opportunities will ensure a bright future.
The movement to strengthen career-connected learning in Douglas County is growing. To discuss how you or your organization or business can support this emerging work, please contact Gwen Soderberg-Chase at gwen.soderberg-chase@umpqua.edu. To learn more about DCPSS, visit www.dcpss.org.
