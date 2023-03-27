School’s out for spring break, so don’t be alarmed when you see and hear law enforcement at schools in the Green area — it’s part of a training exercise.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be training from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Green and Sunnyslope elementary schools.
“I am extremely thankful for the partnerships we have with our local school district who work collaboratively with us to keep our children and students safe,” Sheriff John Hanlin said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office noted there will be signs indicating that it is a training exercise but that simulated gunfire, yelling and general police presence can be noticed in the area.
The continuing education keep deputies current with their certification requirements mandated by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and to maintain a professional level of service, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
“We believe it is vitally important to train our deputies in the response of active threats. The use of scenario-based training provides the deputies with the most realistic training possible and helps to develop them professionally in order to better serve our communities,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell. “We are thankful to the Roseburg School District for their support and hospitality in hosting this important training session.”
Roseburg School District Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release last week that he is grateful for the ongoing partnership between the district and local law enforcement agencies.
“We appreciate the opportunity to support the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in their training efforts,” Cordon said. “The more we work together to plan and prepare for potential emergencies, the safer our schools and community will be.”
For the safety of the community and deputies, the school campuses will be closed to the public during the training sessions.
