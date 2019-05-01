A trespassing transient stole a backpack from a Roseburg High School employee, which reportedly had a firearm inside, around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The backpack was stolen from an employee's unlocked closet. Police were notified immediately and with the help of security footage the suspect was identified and arrested.
According to the police log, 39-year-old Hope Elaine Shaw was charged with theft, burglary, a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. She is held in lieu of $156,250 bail.
She was found "walking over the Washington Street bridge, but before she could be detained, she dropped the firearm and one of the magazines over the bridge into the water," according to the police log.
Roseburg Public Schools has a strict policy against firearms on campus for students and staff, and according to a press release the district's human resources department will be addressing any possible personnel issues.
Roseburg Public Schools interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said the backpack belonged to an evening classified employee.
"The security and safety of our students is our highest priority," Paterson said, who guessed there may have been a handful of students on campus at the time.
According to the district's policy the employee would be subject to discipline up to, and including, dismissal.
Paterson hoped to have a full report from the Roseburg Police Department by the end of the week, while the district is conducting its own interviews.
"We're doing regular employee interviews right now to find out to what extend our policies were violated and what the response might be," Paterson said. "Probably early next week we'll know how we're going to respond."
