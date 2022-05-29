Just as the rain has not slowed down, neither have our local FFA Chapters. On May 12, FFA chapters from around Douglas County faced-off in the Forestry Career Development Event (CDE).
Sutherlin FFA’s Beginning Team took home the second place banner. Elkton captured first in the advanced category as did the Roseburg team at the beginning level.
The Forestry CDE requires students to demonstrate their abilities to diagnose forest disorders, manage forests and forest inventory, identify forestry equipment and apply approved silviculture practices.
Students battle it out to display their mastery of the skills and knowledge required for a successful career in forestry and natural resources. Members take a general forestry exam, identify trees and forestry tools and compete in various practicums.
Erin Eslinger, a Sutherlin senior, remarked, “We definitely tried to make the best out of the weather we were given. It was very interesting to learn something new and actually put it into practice. Although we may not have placed, it was still an amazing experience, a lot of fun, and gave me a chance to make some more memories.”
Paige Edmondson, a Sutherlin sophomore, stated, “I think that Forestry is a great CDE to take part of. I think that my peers and I learned quite a bit in an area that not a lot of people are educated in. Overall, it was a great learning experience. ”
The state-level Forestry event was held May 23 at UCC.
Lainey Sherman is the FFA reporter for Sutherlin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.