There wasn’t a single window at the front of Tri City Elementary School that escaped holiday cheer on Thursday after students had the opportunity to brush up on their art skills.
Jennifer Foreman, who teaches kindergarten, spent time creating outlines of snowy hillsides spotted with candy canes and Christmas trees before students arrived. While the outlines were there to help students, she said they could use their own techniques along the way.
“I really want them to be more self-guided rather than me telling them what to do,” Foreman said. “I think exploring for yourself in art is hugely important.”
Foreman’s background experience in art and painting store-front windows for the holiday season sparked the inspiration for this hands-on experience. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys painting holiday classics but with a twist — think art with a heavy inspiration from the 1980s and The Simpsons.
As students rushed to the windows with paintbrushes in one hand and plastic-cereal cups turned paint holders in another, second grader Twila Buchman wasted no time to begin.
“I’ve never painted on glass before,” Buchman said.
She said she loved painting in “swirling circles” with the white paint that quickly covered the entire lower half of the window.
“You can actually feel the paint as you go,” said second grader Serphia Stewart.
Other students such as fifth grader Violet Peck-Lincecum came out with more ideas of Christmas-themed things to paint.
“I really wanted to paint that one iconic Grinch hand holding an ornament,” Peck-Lincecum said. “It’s so iconic.”
Outside of the classroom, Foreman advises the Myrtle Creek Youth Art League, which encourages youth to get involved in bringing art to the community. One event from the group includes painting store-front windows to help fill empty space with festive art and to “help build city pride.” It is free for youth to participate and volunteer-led, Foreman said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com.
