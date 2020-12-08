TRI CITY — Second graders from Tri City Elementary School gathered at the Tri City Fire Department to decorate the community Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.
It was the first time, at least in recent history, that the community had a Christmas tree.
Braysen Davies-Smith knew exactly where he wanted to hang his ornament — near the top.
“It’s better because more people will see it,” the second grader said.
He decorated a felt ornament to look like a gingerbread man.
“It only took a minute or so,” Braysen said when asked if it took a long time to create the ornament.
During the event, he was lifted up to hang the ornament high up in the tree like he wanted.
Students could decide to hang the ornaments in the tree themselves or hand off the ornament to Tri City Fire Department Captain Jeremy Medley who used a ladder to get ornaments higher up in the tree.
Medley was contacted by second grade teacher Kimberly Whetzel about a partnership between the school and the fire department.
“Myrtle Creek has their tree, Canyonville has their tree, and we didn’t have a tree in Tri City,” Whetzel said. “We wanted to make sure we made a connection with our community, especially at this time.”
Medley, whose daughter is a fifth grader at the school, had been involved at other activities at the school — both as a volunteer firefighter and as a parent.
“We’re willing to do almost anything to help the school,” Medley said. “We’ve talked about a community a tree before and I think we’ll try to do it every year from now on.”
Other students from the elementary school will stop by throughout the week to decorate the tree.
Medley said families of Tri City Fire Department volunteers would add their own ornaments and continue to decorate the tree.
Tri City Elementary School, along with all other schools in the South Umpqua School District, switched to distance learning last week as COVID-19 case counts increased throughout Douglas County.
Whetzel said that most of her students were able to make it to the event, which would have been a walk-up field trip if schools were in session.
“It’s a little morale booster,” she said. “I’ll use any opportunity have have them close by.”
