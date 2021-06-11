TRI CITY — Students at Tri City Elementary School were rolling around on the school’s lawn Wednesday afternoon after a quick lesson from the Tri City Fire Department on stop, droll and roll.
The quick lesson was part of a larger safety presentation from the fire department.
Fourth grader Shayla Carnes helped her mother, firefighter Kayla Ray, with the presentation.
“It’s cool,” Shayla said, adding that her favorite part was “showing all the tools.”
The tools included fire hooks, axes and forcible entry tools.
Jonathan Campos said seeing all the tools was his favorite part as well, including seeing the fire suit worn by Amanda Stacy.
“I like how you can go without burning yourself when you run into a fire,” Jonathan said.
In total, Ray said the suit and tools used by firefighters weigh about 65 pounds.
Ray also explained what to do in case of a fire — stay calm, stay low, get outside — and encouraged the students to go home and discuss a meeting spot with their families.
“I enjoy working with the kids,” Ray said, who got help from both her children in the presentation. Her son, Joseph, dressed up as Sparky the Fire Dog and gave high fives to the students.
Stacy wore the fire suit throughout the presentation, and showed students where to monitor the oxygen level and how to call out for help. Stacy got down on her hands and knees to show how she would enter a burning building, and look for survivors.
Ray advised the students to stay near a wall, preferably under a window, if they couldn’t get out on their own during a fire, so they would be easier to find.
Each grade level got a 30-minute presentation on fire safety and some of the equipment used by firefighters.
Douglas Fire Protective Association hosted a fire presentation at the school on Monday, to teach about wildfires and safety.
