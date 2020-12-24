Gifts and school supplies were distributed to 105 Roseburg Public Schools students, thanks to donations made by tribal communities and local organizations.
The presents were distributed through the office of student services to 105 students who were considered homeless or Native American.
“Knowing that there is kindness and caring and that they matter is especially important in this time,” said Juliana Marez, the homeless student and American Indian education liaison. “As I deliver the packages, I challenge the kids to think of a beautiful way to pay it forward.”
Marez, who has organized gift-giving events for more than 20 years, included a note to each student to let them know people care about them.
“Past students often say that it is a tradition they remember fondly,” Marez said. “Through the years, it has been inspiring to me to get messages from soldiers, nurses, attorneys, new parents, teachers and contractors who were these kids telling me their pay-it-forward stories. Building compassion and inspiration in students is very important for our community.”
Members of tribal communities in and around Oregon donated the majority of gifts for younger students, while local faith-based and fraternal organizations donated gift cards for older students. SchoolHouse Connection, a national organization, contributed school supplies.
“I believe that at no other time of the year is it more important for us to be able to reach out to families and show consistency of what we believe is important in our district in terms of taking care of children and families, beyond the scope of just education, as a partner in the community for all families,” Roseburg Director of Student Services Rick Burton said.
Marez continues her efforts to reach out to students throughout the school year.
In March, when schools switched to distance learning, Marez helped gather community donations to give 101 families care packages with books based on the child’s interest, school supplies, food boxes and certificates.
