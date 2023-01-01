Start the new year by getting the facts from these nonfiction books for youth.
Picture Books“The Mystery of the Monarchs: How Kids, Teachers, and Butterfly Fans Helped Fred and Norah Urquhart Track the Great Monarch Migration” is a book for young readers written by Barb Rosenstock and illustrated by Erika Meza.
It tells the true story of Fred Urquhart, who was enthralled by the monarch butterfly from an early age. Specifically, he wondered where the monarchs went every year when they left his homeland of Canada.
As an adult, Fred and his wife, Norah, asked people in Canada and the U.S. to help them solve this mystery by tagging the wings of thousands of monarchs. Finally, in 1975, they learned where the monarchs went: Mexico.
I loved the illustrations, especially after discovering that Meza was born in Michoacán, Mexico, where monarchs spend the winter.
Besides the lovely story, there is information about the butterfly’s lifecycle and additional details about the Urquharts, making this a great book to share during a class’s science unit.
Middle Grades“The Fascinating Human Body Book for Kids: 500 Phenomenal Facts!” written by former biology professor Donna M. Bozzone, Ph.D., is full of interesting facts written for middle grade readers.
The book is divided into sections based on different body areas such as “your skin and bones” and “your organs and tissues.” The pages give one- or two-sentence factoids about an organ or process that are great for learning something about the body that might spark an interest in learning more.
One of my favorite factoids about the digestive system is on page 157: “A variety of things can trigger the urge to poop … being in a bookstore or library. It’s believed that the smell of paper or ink can have a laxative effect.”
This is just one of the interesting and kind of silly facts a reader can discover about their body. This book is a great introduction to thinking more about the human body and its processes.
Teens“Allies: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again” is a collection of essays edited by Shakirah Bourne and Dana Alison Levy that I recommend for teens and adults.
The authors share their deeply personal experiences with racism, ableism, homophobia and misogyny, including some stories in which the writers were the cause of the problem.
The book encourages introspection and inspires a call to action. It acknowledges that allyship is difficult, oftentimes messy, work, and we aren’t going to get it right all of the time. Nevertheless, being an ally is important, and these essays offer some guidance on how to approach standing with folks from marginalized communities.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
