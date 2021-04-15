{child_byline}SANNE GODFREY
The News-Review{/child_byline}
Days Creek School and East Sutherlin Primary had new cases in the COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report from the Oregon Health Authority.
The latest case at East Sutherlin Primary was a student, with a reported onset date of April 6. A total of four students and five adults at the school have tested positive since the start of the school year.
Days Creek School was also added to the report with one additional staff member or volunteer contracting COVID-19 on March 23. A total of four adults have tested positive at the school.
There were five other schools listed in the recent outbreaks, all of which were included in last week’s report.
A school outbreak is one or more cases at an educational setting with more than 30 students enrolled. Cases are reported only if the people who test positive were on school grounds during their exposure or infectious period.
Schools are included in the recent cases of the weekly report for 28 days.
{child_tagline}
Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.
{/child_tagline}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.