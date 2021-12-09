Umpqua Community College board members convened Wednesday night to discuss plans for reducing educational barriers and enrollment trends.
In a move to provide greater access to career training resources for high schoolers, Rachel Pokrandt, the college’s president, announced plans to partner with every school district in the county to start the Friday Career Academy.
“There is a void in some of our (career and technical education) programming,” she said. “Especially for our smaller rural school districts that can’t afford to have large CTE programs on-site and multiple CTE programs because their student body is so small.”
Pokrandt explained by pooling a few students from each district with specific areas of interest, class sizes would end up being large enough. While details for how the program will work are still underway, the college is committed to having classes for automotive, performing arts and emergency services, she said.
The college plans to have the program officially begin by fall 2022.
Talks surrounding ways to eliminate student barriers continued with a report from Alex Jardon, the coordinator for the inclusion, diversity, and equity action leadership committee. The objective of the committee is to figure out obstacles different students face on campus while finding ways to create a more inclusive environment, he said.
To simulate this, Jardon handed each board member a piece of paper to sign, with the catch that every word on the page was written in Spanish.
“I wanted to just demonstrate the point that some of the things that we take for granted as being very easy to just read through, may not be that simple for some individuals,” he said.
The committee continues to look into other barriers such as lack of access to reliable internet, childcare and transportation.
Another issue briefly discussed involved student enrollment rates. While summer enrollment saw a big spike with the return of in-person learning, winter term numbers remain flat, Pokrandt said.
Since the start of the pandemic, 200 to 300 students have paused their education due to various reasons, she said. Comparing this year’s winter rates to pre-pandemic levels shows enrollment has dropped nearly 13%.
“We need to make some gains back,” Pokrandt said. “In our conversations at the college, we’re talking about everything that we can possibly do and understanding that there are some factors out of our control.”
A more detailed report for enrollment trends will take place at the next board meeting in February.
