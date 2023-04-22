ems-mci-training-2022.jpeg

Emergency medical students participate in a Mass Casualty Incident training in 2022. A training including an air ambulance will take place May 8 where a helicopter will land on campus.

 Photo courtesy of UCC

WINCHESTER — UCC Emergency Medical Services students will be conducting a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services class training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

