WINCHESTER — UCC Emergency Medical Services students will be conducting a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services class training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.
The class will include a helicopter landing on the UCC campus adjacent to the Technology Center.
The training teaches students when air medical services are utilized and how to safely inter-react, communicate and operate with air medical aircraft and crew.
“This will simulate a real-life emergency and prepare students to manage high-pressure situations with limited personnel and quickly depleting resources; situations with more victims than first responders,” said Sheri Guerrero, the EMS program director.
Throughout the spring term students will take part in exercises including Simple Triage and Rapid Transport (START) during Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training, utilizing the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and Incident Command System (ICS). Students will learn to successfully organize, collaborate and rely on agency partners and learn safety protocols when approaching a helicopter for transporting patients.
“The EMS labs are a huge part of the learning experience. They do a good job making these hands-on scenario-based exercises very similar to a real-life emergency call,” said Jaymen Bendele, a current student in the EMS program.
Students will have the opportunity to incorporate what they have learned from May 8 at an additional training for Mass Critical Incidence, which also includes a helicopter landing, on June 8.
