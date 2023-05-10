Reach Medical Service Nurse Chandra Alexandra exits a Reach helicopter Monday morning as part of a presentation for Umpqua Community College's EMS program behind the technology building on the UCC campus.
Reach Medical Services nurse Chandra Alexandra and First Responder Sam Lille explain the protocols used during the loading of patients for Umpqua Community College's EMS students behind the Technology Building on UCC's campus.
WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College hosted Reach Air Medical Services on Monday in an effort to further the education of their upcoming emergency medical services graduates.
Students were able to tour the helicopter to gain a better understanding of medical helicopters.
The red helicopter was hard to miss on the overcast morning as the pilot circled over the UCC Technology Building, landing in the fields just above the UCC campus.
“This will simulate a real-life emergency and prepare students to manage high-pressure situations with limited personnel and quickly depleting resources; situations with more victims than first responders,” said Sheri Guerrero, the EMS program director.
Each student was allowed to climb inside the aircraft to get an idea of the small space that airborne first responders work with. They also conducted a mock loading of a patient to learn the protocols necessary for loading a patient for evacuation.
“The EMS labs are a huge part of the learning experience," UCC student Jaymen Bendele said. "They do a good job making these hands-on scenario-based exercises very similar to a real life emergency call."
Just before the aircraft made an entrance onto the UCC campus, students were instructed in the classroom by Ken Neff, a flight medic for Reach Air Medical Services.
Neff gave an hour-long presentation on the basics of airborne emergency medical services. The presentation included landing procedures, safety protocols for working around the aircraft and what kind of information needs to be relayed when handing off a patient to flight medics.
Things like a patient’s general condition, weight, airway status and blood circulation are all essential in efficiently loading a patient into a medical helicopter for transportation.
This comes as a preview to June 8, where students will be subjected to a more intense training day. A mock accident will be staged for EMS students to practice what they have learned this year. Destroyed cars, fake blood and actors from UCC’s theater program will set the stage for EMS students to run through the appropriate response to such an accident.
