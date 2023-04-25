ROSEBURG — Umpqua Community College purchased three buildings in downtown Roseburg for nearly $2 million, which will be converted into student housing and community learning space.
“Roseburg has already enjoyed the benefits of having students living downtown which provides the opportunity for them to shop at local businesses and volunteer for events," UCC President Rachel Pokrandt. "We believe almost 100 additional students will continue to help with economic and cultural vibrancy as well as ensure our students have somewhere to live while they learn."
The college is purchasing Hawk's Nest, a building formerly known as the Flegel Center or armory, on Southeast Oak Avenue, the old Newberry's department store in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and the old post office on the corner of Southeast Cass Street and Southeast Stephens Street.
The three buildings have a total footprint of 62,000 square feet, according to a press release from the college, and will provide housing for nearly 100 students.
“There is a lot of buzz in the state about workforce housing. Over 70% of UCC students hold a job and many of those are full-time. If you’ve gone out to eat, gone to the grocery store, had your car serviced or grabbed a coffee any time recently you’ve probably been served by a UCC student," Pokrandt said. "Student housing is workforce housing."
The college has been renting Hawk's Nest since 2019 and has now purchased the building. The old post office building is currently unoccupied.
Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger said, “Downtown is full of life right now, with thriving new and older businesses. The presence of students downtown will add value to what the city has done to support economic success for our downtown businesses."
Constructions to upgrade the Hawk's Nest and remodel the other two buildings will begin in the summer and will be done in phases for the next few years, according to the college.
The college also owns Hawks Landing, a building off Northeast Stephens Street, that houses 45 students and has been occupied since 2021.
“The college has been a great steward of public funds over the past few years, and we are proud to be in a position to invest in the college and the community in this way," UCC board chair Steve Loosley said.
The purchases are part of the college’s strategic plan that aims to grow programming by ensuring local students, and those from out of the area, have a place to live, work and learn.
"UCC will increase opportunity for all students and the community to thrive intellectually and economically by removing barriers to success," the plan said. Increasing housing is one of five steps to increase opportunity.
