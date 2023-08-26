WINCHESTER — Staff with Umpqua Community College are maintaining campus services during a network disruption.
A UCC release said college IT officials became aware of unusual activity on its network early Tuesday morning. The affected systems were immediately isolated, and the college took all possible measures to ensure the network is secure.
All systems were taken offline to mitigate security risk and the college immediately began to follow its cybersecurity protocols, opened the campus for limited services and started work on bringing systems back online.
The release said UCC is working closely with a leading cybersecurity and digital forensics firm to assist in a response to this incident with the investigation ongoing.
The college has no evidence at this time that any personal information has been misused. UCC is currently in the process of determining what data may have been impacted and whether any sensitive information was involved.
As soon as that process concludes, the college will formally notify those whose information may have been affected and will provide resources to assist them.
“Protection of confidential information is our highest priority. Please be assured that we have done and will continue to do, everything in our power to ensure that all data stored on our network remains protected," President Rachel Pokrandt said. “We will provide regular updates for students and the community on our website and we encourage our students to reach out through our canvas management system.”
Pokrandt is hopeful that most systems will be operational by the time the school opens Monday morning.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
