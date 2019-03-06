Umpqua Community College is offering an introduction to mass communications course during spring term.
The J211 course is part of UCC's communication studies certificate and transfer course preparing students to be responsible media consumers and creators.
The course will go over things such as privacy invasions, machine learning, audience priming, news framing, crisis creation, national media models, and the state of storytelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.