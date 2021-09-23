Rachel Pokrandt, president at Umpqua Community College, has been selected as one of 25 community college presidents across the nation to participate in the Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship program.
The program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. The fellowship’s philanthropic partner is JPMorgan Chase.
The 25 Aspen Fellows, who lead colleges that collectively serve more than 280,000 students, were selected through a highly competitive process, according to a news release. Starting later this year, the fellows will engage over nine months in residential sessions and virtual learning to develop strategies to meet their goals for student success and equity with data to assess challenges and progress.
“We continue to learn how the best community colleges improve outcomes for students and close persistent race- and income-based equity gaps,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program, said in the release. “This year’s fellows have demonstrated their commitment to achieving excellent and equitable student outcomes, and we are eager to work with them as they join Aspen’s network of more than 100 fellows who serve as community college presidents.”
Pokrandt was chosen in April to become the 12th president at UCC, replacing Debra Thatcher, who retired at the end of June. Thatcher had led the college since 2016.
Pokrandt’s first official day as UCC president was July 19. Prior to coming to UCC, she was vice president and campus dean for Colorado Mountain College, which has multiple campuses in western Colorado.
Pokrandt holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts and British literature, a bachelor’s degree in educational studies and social science, a master’s degree in management and strategy and a doctorate in management
“Douglas County deserves the very best access to post-secondary education in order to support a thriving and vibrant community,” Pokrandt said in the release. “I am dedicated to using this opportunity to bring back the very best ideas and innovation to everything that we do at UCC.”
As community colleges grapple with the impact of COVID-19 and enrollment declines, turnover among presidents remains high. Aspen is working to help prepare the next generation of educational leaders through its fellowship programs for new and rising presidents. This new class of Aspen Presidential Fellows is 52% female, and 64% are people of color. Located in 17 states, their institutions are also diverse, from a tribal college with fewer than 500 students to an urban college that educates more than 35,000 each year.
“Community colleges play a critical role in helping to prepare young adults and incumbent workers for in-demand jobs of the future,” Monique Baptiste, vice president and head of jobs and skills for global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase, said in the release. “Ensuring that the leaders of these institutions are equipped with the support and training they need to develop equitable student success is an integral part of building capacity over the long run. JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with the Aspen Institute to build the next generation of exceptional college leaders as they work to advance the prosperity of the diverse communities and students they serve.”
JPMorgan Chase’s philanthropic support for the Aspen Presidential Fellowship is part of the firm’s New Skills at Work initiative to prepare young people for the future of work and meet the growing demand for skilled workers. It is a part of the firm’s $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity and drive an inclusive economy.
