WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College is seeking legal counsel after its men's basketball program was sanctioned by the Northwest Athletic Conference.
On March 3, the college was notified of NWAC's penalties, which includes a 10-game suspension of Coach Daniel Leeworthy, starting March 8. The men's basketball team are currently in the playoff which are being held at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash.
The sanctions came following an investigation into four allegations against the program, specifically the housing of students and improper letters of intent.
The men's basketball team will be banned from post-season play for 2024 and 2025 and forfeit two full athletic scholarships, in addition to a $15,000 fine. Leeworthy will be on probation until February 2025, as will UCC Athletic Director Craig Jackson. Jackson is barred from serving on any NWAC committee while on probation.
"UCC will always have room to improve, and we appreciate the opportunity to look closely at our operations and make changes, but the sanctions levied by the NWAC are heavy-handed and violate the due process rights of UCC," said UCC President Rachel Pokrandt in a statement. "UCC is proud to be a member of the NWAC and expects to continue its historical membership. At the same time, it must demand that the NWAC follow its own rules and uphold due process it assures its member colleges and students."
The college argued in its appeal to NWAC that the origin of the case was never disclosed, despite bylaws requiring this information to be released.
Pokrandt called the extent of the sanctions "not a fair decision for athletes." She added, "The students did nothing wrong and should not be penalized" referring to the sanction that takes away post-season play for the next two seasons.
Umpqua Community College has 11 teams across nine sports.
"The athletic department has grown significantly in the last few years," Pokrandt said. "Unfortunately, sometimes infrastructure lags behind. But we are super proud of what we've done with our programs."
UCC first became aware of the alleged violations in September 2022, the violations were:
1. Leeworthy purchased a private home used with the intent to provide men's basketball players with guaranteed housing.
2. Leeworthy provided housing at a reduced rate for the men's basketball team.
3. UCC provided in-state tuition to all its athletes without having them provide residency documents.
4. UCC Athletic Department issued incorrect Letters of Intent to men's basketball players.
These matters were investigated in November 2022 and a report was delivered to the college with its findings in mid-December. Pokrandt filed an appeal Jan. 12 and on Feb. 17 the executive board of the NWAC made its appeal decision.
These are the alleged violations, findings and responses from Umpqua Community College:
GUARANTEED HOUSING
The appeal decision found that Leeworthy and his wife purchased a residential home and were accepting rent payments from men's basketball players.
Jackson acknowledged the discrepancy during the investigation in September 2022 and said corrective measures had been taken, including directing all housing questions to the Housing Department, requiring Leeworthy and Jackson to meet with human resources, conducting department-wide training on the new housing policies and procedures, and employing oversight to oversee all aspects of housing.
According to the appeal decision those corrective measures were not implemented by November 2022.
The document also states that men's basketball players were recruited with the assurance of guaranteed housing.
Pokrandt said, "All students attending UCC who need housing will have a place to live. All students who come to UCC from outside the area needing housing shouldn't be concerned."
In her appeal she also acknowledged the college was in violation and that "The College takes responsibility for Leeworthy making housing arrangements with student-athletes, and will accept a penalty proportionate to the violation."
DISCOUNTED HOUSING
The appeal found that housing rates to students were not discounted, and that the second violation was unsubstantiated.
While students are paying $250 a month in rent, plus utilities, they are living with 14 students in a four-bedroom house.
IN-STATE TUITION
The college does not deny that its student-athletes pay in-state tuition.
According to its board policy, "certain programs may be approved to offer in-state tuition to qualified students." Pokrandt said that in addition to student-athletes, student journalists and members of Umpqua Singers are also among those who receive a discounted in-state tuition rate.
NWAC cites its bylaws in finding this to be a violation of "extra benefits to student-athletes."
UCC does not agree with these findings, stating that according to NWAC Bylaws "an 'extra benefit' only exists if the benefit is not available to all students."
LETTERS OF INTENT
Umpqua Community College admitted that it committed a "clerical error" in issuing a letter of intent without a minimum $100 required by NWAC bylaws.
The NWAC executive board found a pattern of improper LOIs, which require a coach's signature as well as the signature of the athletic director — "thus requiring at least two levels of internal review," according to the appeals decision.
Corrective actions
In addition to the sanctions, there were also five corrective actions issued to the college:
1. UCC Athletic Director and UCC coaching staff have no improper involvement in matters relating to student housing. No student housing is made available to student-athletes that is not available to all UCC students. Institutional housing policies need to be adhered to and consistently followed.
2. UCC is to ensure no special privilege or extra benefits are given to its athletes on the same terms to all students, including but not limited to in-state-tuition rates.
3. UCC is to cooperate with all NWAC in auditing all letters of intent for the past three years. In the next two years, while Jackson is on probation, the letters will be signed by the UCC President or her designee — outside of the athletic department. Any grant-in-aid is to be documented on the letter of intent.
4. While the athletic director is on probation, all NWAC compliance and eligibility reports are to be signed by the UCC President or her designee, which must be staff outside of the athletic department.
5. NWAC will provide training to the appropriate UCC administrative staff regarding the procedures for preparing and submitting NWAC grant-in-aid and eligibility reports.
"We are hoping to resolve this with NWAC," Pokrandt said.
When asked whether there will be an internal reprimand of Leeworthy, Pokrandt said this would be an internal human resources decision and she could not elaborate.
The News-Review has reached out to the college for clarification and to the NWAC for comment. This story will be updates when more information becomes available.
In addition to the NWAC, UCC also competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
