WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College students Rachel Arceo, Amy Murry and Jalee Chandler have been selected to the 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team.
Each year, the Oregon Community College Association nominates a limited number of students from community colleges across Oregon to participate in the All-Oregon Academic Team to highlight their outstanding academic achievements, leadership, and community service. A total of 52 students were selected statewide, with UCC's three students coming from Phi Theta Kappa.
Arceo, of Eugene, is a first-generation American and first-generation college student looking to pursue a career in mental health and psychology. “Through my journey of coping and healing through lupus,” Arceo said. “I learned a lot about the body-mind connection which instilled in me a deep belief that a healthy body begins with a healthy mind. Achieving mental health became a passion of mine and one I plan to share with others through work as a therapist.”
Murry, of Winston, is a human services major and first-generation college student who is studying to become a drug and alcohol counselor. “I have battled bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD and drug addiction most of my life,” Murry said. “I want to become a drug and alcohol counselor to help others going through similar situations. With my history, I will be able to connect with those I am helping on a level that others may not be able to.”
Chandler, of Roseburg, is a dual credit high school student graduating in June where she will continue pursuing an EMT certificate and paramedicine degree. “One of the greatest things I have overcome in my own life has been fear,” she said. “If you allow fear or doubt to infiltrate, it will affect every part of your life. Perseverance and optimism were used during this time in my life, and I’ve decided to go for my dream of becoming a paramedic and not let fear or doubt make that choice for me.”
A luncheon and ceremony was held April 21 at Chemeketa Community College's Eola Event Center to honor and highlight the achievement. Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, was the keynote speaker.
Arceo, a senior reporter for the student newspaper, would also speak at the event. Arceo was awarded the prestigious Coca-Cola New Century Transfer Scholar title for becoming one of two students to achieve the highest scores of all USA academic team applications for Oregon.
