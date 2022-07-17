Four Umpqua Community College students won Best Community College at the Seventh Annual InventOR competition. This was the school’s first time participating in this contest.
The goal of the competition, held June 24, is to create a new technology or resource that serves the community. It takes the form of a Shark Tank-like presentation. Each team explained their product in a Shark Tank sort of presentation. Judges would then choose which project to invest in.
It was teammate Marie Smith, a computer science major and farmer, who came up with the idea for the team’s product.
“Our product was a way to maximize the production of sustainable food using artificial intelligence that could be accessible to anyone,” teammate Devin Black said. “We hoped our product would improve crop fields and minimize space being used so we can maximize the amount able to grow.”
The team’s invention uses sensors to measure atmospheric data, which is then stored in a system that customers can access either from their phones or computers. There are a few more tweaks to work out, Black said, but it has operated successfully in their controlled experiments.
Team UCC, as Black, Smith, Jacob Hastings and Hector Cardenas called themselves, have yet to decide on a name for their project, but already have ideas for the vast ways it can be used.
Vincent Yip, an associate professor of computer science and computer information systems, was the one who brought the competition to the group’s attention.
“I want them to be able to learn team work, problem solving and, especially, time management,” Yip said. “I want them to be able to compete when they graduate — when I say compete, I mean compete in the real world job market. All the things they learn in school is like practice. It’s not practical. But this helps them learn how to apply what they learn in the real world.”
Twenty teams competed, with inventions ranging from fashion items to medical devices. The competition described the team’s product as an “under-canopy lighting system for indoor farming,” but Yip said there are so many more and as-of-yet untested uses for this product.
The team won $1,500 for Best Community College, an impressive feat considering the team found out about the competition rather late. While other teams began working in November, Team UCC didn’t start until March. They had a week to turn in their design concept and only a few more weeks to actually make it work.
It’s what they learned, Yip said, that was the greatest reward for these students. Black and the team are putting that experience to good use, as they work to refine their design so they can advance to the next stages of sharing their product with the world.
“I’m really hoping we can continue this and really improve things for people,” Black said. “I do have other plans, like finishing my bachelor’s degree, but this is definitely something I want to keep working at and see if we can make this into something more.”
