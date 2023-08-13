WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College serves just over 9,600 students and starting this fall, Riverhawks will be able to take advantage of two new degree programs and ten additional certification programs.

Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

(4) comments

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Good for UCC! And for the community.

Now, I know that not every new program will be a success; that is simply the case with new enterprises. But it's great that the college is making this important effort.

worden
worden

Providing certificates that can lead to good paying local jobs is excellent. So many parents complain that their kids have to leave the community in order to find a career. Helping people stay close to their families, while being qualified for good jobs, is my idea of what community colleges need to do.

sectorstar
sectorstar

Theres PLENTY of jobs and careers that people can do without having to leave the city, the problem is nobody wants to work! I've been at my same job for 13 years, and I'd say in the last 5 years is where I really noticed a steep decline in it, especially after covid where people found all these ways to legally not get fired from their job because they didn't wanna come to work. The 18-25 year old age range seems to be the worst with the "I don't feel like working" mentality. Over half of them in that age range that we hire don't make it past their 30 day probation point. One of the latest people we hired was a that I'm guessing was between 18-20, had a no call/no show the first week they were hired and by the time their 30 day probation point came, already had 15 tardys, needless to say she was axed after that.

worden
worden

Let's hope that if people make the effort to take classes leading to a certificate in a trade or profession that they'll be ready, willing and able to join the work force with good attitudes.

