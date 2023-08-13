WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College serves just over 9,600 students and starting this fall, Riverhawks will be able to take advantage of two new degree programs and ten additional certification programs.
New programs include a licensed practical nursing program; a one-year certificate for medical assistants; an Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer degree in Exercise Science; a phlebotomy credit program; a mechatronics certificate; a certificate in automation, machine learning and robotics; an Associate of Applied Science degree in Water Quality, Water Quality Certificate and Water Quality Pathway Certificate; an accounting certificate; and certificates in viticulture and enology, wine business and marketing operations.
Each program was built collaboratively with local industry partners with the goal of giving students experience necessary to enter and support high-growth careers like advanced manufacturing, healthcare and viticulture. Some partners of these programs include Roseburg Forest Products, 7robotics and Orenco.
One such partner, 7robotics, supported the creation of these new programs because their company seeks out applicants with skills already developed through UCC’s mechatronics program, which combines electronics with mechanical engineering. Joey Koenig, business director of 7robotics, said the skills provided through these classes help students join the workforce with experience in the field.
“We strongly support the mechatronics coursework, especially automation programming, electricity for mechatronics, and robotics in manufacturing,” Koenig said in a press release. “Students with a firm grasp on these skills will be ahead of the game when they enter the workforce.”
Teresa Rivenes, vice president of academic services at UCC, said these new certificate and degree programs will help provide students access to well-paying jobs within the community. She said the discussions between UCC and partnering companies allowed for the development of programs targeted to allow students hand-on and relevant job training through their program.
“We are trying to focus on high-wage, high-demand jobs that keep people in our community or bring people to our community. We’re really looking at certificates that put people to work in the companies that are here in our community,” Rivenes said. “That’s a big focus of where we want to go at UCC is how do we keep people in our community with high-wage, high-demand jobs where they can support their families.”
Rivenes said UCC hopes these new programs will have a positive impact on the local workforce and community.
“It is so exciting and it is so fulfilling to actually see the work that we’re doing make a difference in the community,” Rivenes said. “Our goal is to raise this community up out of poverty and to eradicate poverty in our community and it’s going to take education and training in jobs like this for that to happen.”
Registration for the fall term is open and available at bit.ly/3DXybSc.
(4) comments
Good for UCC! And for the community.
Now, I know that not every new program will be a success; that is simply the case with new enterprises. But it's great that the college is making this important effort.
Providing certificates that can lead to good paying local jobs is excellent. So many parents complain that their kids have to leave the community in order to find a career. Helping people stay close to their families, while being qualified for good jobs, is my idea of what community colleges need to do.
Theres PLENTY of jobs and careers that people can do without having to leave the city, the problem is nobody wants to work! I've been at my same job for 13 years, and I'd say in the last 5 years is where I really noticed a steep decline in it, especially after covid where people found all these ways to legally not get fired from their job because they didn't wanna come to work. The 18-25 year old age range seems to be the worst with the "I don't feel like working" mentality. Over half of them in that age range that we hire don't make it past their 30 day probation point. One of the latest people we hired was a that I'm guessing was between 18-20, had a no call/no show the first week they were hired and by the time their 30 day probation point came, already had 15 tardys, needless to say she was axed after that.
Let's hope that if people make the effort to take classes leading to a certificate in a trade or profession that they'll be ready, willing and able to join the work force with good attitudes.
