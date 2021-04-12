Umpqua Community College President Debra Thatcher released a statement Saturday evening about the college's dedication to performing arts, as news circulated online that music and theater were being eliminated from the college.
"I assure you that the arts are NOT going away and that community members have been heard," Thatcher's message read. "The arts are an important part of UCC's mission to enrich communities, and we have a commitment to the arts. Our desire is to re-establish the college as a center for the arts in Douglas County."
A message circulated by local music educators said the college was planning to suspend the music programs in Fall 2021, discontinue the community music ensembles and eliminate the theater faculty position.
Jason Heald, director of music at Umpqua Community College, said the situation was evolving rapidly.
"The situation is being addressed and it appears to be moving in a positive direction," he said.
A course catalog for the 2021-2022 school year was not available online Monday. Open registration for fall term starts May 12 and the term is scheduled to start on September 27.
"We cannot be all things to all people, and we cannot keep doing business the way we have for multiple years; but we can certainly structure our programs and offerings in a way that is financially sustainable and meaningful for all involved," Thatcher said Monday. "Bottom line: UCC should be positioned as the destination choice for education, cultural events, and arts education enrichment in Douglas County and beyond."
Since 2017, five students have graduated from the music transfer program at Umpqua Community College.
The music department has an articulation agreement with Southern Oregon University, which means credits from classes taken at Umpqua Community College will transfer to the four-year institution. This way students only have to take two more years of classes before graduating with a bachelor's degree in music.
There have been some students who take music classes, but do not declare it as their major. Additionally, there are also many students who leave after one year, according to a statement from the college.
"Our general education music courses in the AAOT (Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer) program have a healthy enrollment," Thatcher said Monday.
Similarly the enrollment in theater courses, such as acting or production have very few students enrolled — no more than three— according to the college. However, general education theater courses, have a healthy enrollment.
There is no theater degree available at the college, but students can take the courses as part of the transfer program. The college also hopes to offer several theatrical productions a year.
"To cover instructional and facility costs, we need a minimum of 12-15 students per course," Thatcher said Monday.
The college spends between $160-$170,000 on music and $77-$85,000 on theater out of its general fund budget each year.
Several community members contacted the college to lent their support for the performing arts programs after reading the initial news on social media.
"UCC's Music and Theater programs have many inherent far-reaching benefits, some direct to students, some indirect to the community at large," community member Joe Ross said. "The staff are top-notch and the programs always very enjoyable. Many generate income and are largely self-sufficient. The pandemic has no doubt taken its toll, but recovery is expected. I urge you to not suspend the music program, discontinue community performance ensembles, or eliminate the theater position. I urge you to clearly articulate any proposed changes to your programs. Once these are laid out, I urge you to provide more opportunities for public discussion and input."
Umpqua Community College has struggled financially for several years and has made the decision to cut or modify several programs; The automotive program no longer offers a two-year associate's program but rather a one-year certificate program. The cafeteria was closed to save money. The child care center was taken over by Maple Corner Montessori. And discussions started earlier this school year to find cost-savings for the Southern Oregon Wine Institute.
On Saturday, Thatcher acknowledged that discussions had also taken place about challenges in the music and theater programs at the community college.
"Discussions have indeed been underway regarding how to respond to the enrollment challenges in a number of programs and courses, including those in music and theatre," Thatcher said. "We are in the midst of a series of meetings about music and theatre, and the message sent to community members was premature and presumptive."
Thatcher added that instead of finalizing plans for the art programs in the next two months, the planning time would be extended to December 2021. She also confirmed that the full-time theater faculty member will be on staff for fall term.
Thatcher will be retiring at the end of June 2021 and a new president is expected to take over on July 1.
Community music ensembles are open to both students and community members, and according to Heald most music educators in the area are a part of at least one of these ensembles as part of their professional development. Heald added that it is common at smaller colleges to backfill the ensemble spots with community members as there are not enough UCC students to make up a 70-person concert band.
"We will work with the community to determine, identify resources to sustain these ensembles," Thatcher said.
"We can all work together — the community, UCC faculty and administration, and the UCC Board — to create music and theatre offerings that are vibrant and sustainable," Thatcher wrote in the conclusion of her message on Saturday.
On Monday, she explained that by May 1 there will be a music task force and a theater task force in place.
"Performing Arts programs are vibrant and sustainable when enrollment and fundraising effectively cover instructional, program, and operational costs," Thatcher said Monday. She later added, "Increasing enrollment will make a huge impact toward our success in these two programs. In addition, diversifying our offerings will be needed such as high school connections, summer institute or festival, and so forth. We need to determine a viable way to account for each member of our community ensembles in a way that is accepted by compliance and funding agencies."
