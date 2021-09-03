Students at Umpqua Community College who may be struggling financially due to issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic could receive help thanks to federal funding the college has received. The emergency funding is intended to help cover expenses such as tuition, housing and childcare.
Combined with a $2.5 million grant UCC said it received last month, that means there is nearly $5 million available to help students pay for school and other expenses.
This week, UCC announced it is the recipient of $2.3 million in federal COVID relief aid through the American Rescue Plan. New and returning students can qualify for student funding for any emergency costs related to the disruption of the pandemic. The money can helps cover a broad range of expenses, including tuition, fees, housing, utilities, books, healthcare and childcare. Funds are available to most categories of students and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“These are challenging times for everyone,” UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said in a news release. “This funding will allow our students and community to continue their educational paths without having to be concerned about finances or other roadblocks.”
The grants are capped at $800 per person, but in some cases may be higher based on availability. Funds will be awarded based on a set of established criteria, mostly based on a student’s eligibility. The majority of this funding will be disbursed to students directly, without students having to complete an application. There is a small population that will need to complete an application for emergency funds and they will be provided with the necessary information, scool officials said.
In addition to the COVID relief money, UCC has funding available for students through several other funding sources, including:
- The TRIO TOP program for disadvantaged and low-income families
- Oregon Opportunity Grant, the largest state-funded, need-based grant program
- FAFSA, federal financial aid
- UCC scholarships
From the latest data, in the 2019-2020 academic year, 82% of UCC’s credit students received financial aid, at an average of $3,376 per student, according to data compiled by the school.
“UCC is already the most affordable option for quality education in a caring local setting, and the return on investment for every student just got even better,” Pokrandt said.
UCC announced last month that it had received the $2.5 million TRIO grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant is part of TRIO’s talent search program that directly targets low-income and first-generation college students that have the potential to succeed, UCC officials said. The college received the grant for a number of years but was up for renewal consideration. The program is considered for renewal every five years.
UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said the school felt fortunate to have been considered for the grant renewal.
“Students get a wrap-around experience,” Pokrandt said at the time. “And all the support outside the classroom to be successful.”
These services include academic tutoring and advisement. Additionally, students are aided in choosing the college of their choice through college test preparation, admission and financial aid assistance, career counseling and get an overview of academic progress.
“We want them to come and join our campus, but more importantly, we want them to be successful and walk out of here with a credential or degree that they can use in their careers,” Pokrandt said. “Programs like TRIO support their success.”
About 600 low-income or first-generation college students in Douglas County are expected to receive benefits from the program.
High schools included in the program include Roseburg, Douglas, South Umpqua, Sutherlin, Glide and Riddle. The middle schools are Fremont, Winston, Coffenberry, Sutherlin, Glide and Riddle.
Pokrandt said the program offers opportunities for everyone in Douglas County who is eligible.
“We have students who range here from 15-year-olds all the way to 65-year-olds,” Pokrandt said. “So wherever you are in your educational journey.”
The UCC campus is open for students, and the community may visit during the UCC Open House scheduled from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Masks and social distancing are required.
To schedule a visit or learn more, call 541-440-4606 or visit the UCC website at www.umpqua.edu.
