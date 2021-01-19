WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College’s search for a new president saw an overwhelming response by applicants, which resulted in the board of directors approving a scoring rubric at a special session Friday to help the search advisory committee.
Board member David Littlejohn designed the rubric, which will score candidates in six categories: five years of leading people, demonstrating responsibility, senior leadership team experience in higher education, experience leading teams larger than 20 people, experience in education administration, and experience in accreditation.
Littlejohn said he thought the rubric would try to take subjectivity out of the process and eliminate an unfair bias early on.
Umpqua Community College’s board of directors decided during a summer retreat to take on the search for a new president on its own, without the help of an outside firm.
Applications for the president position were due Jan. 4, according to the school website, although board chair Steve Loosley said the position remains open until filled.
Loosley said Friday that the college had received 89 applications and that an ad hoc committee had narrowed it down to 72 people.
“The lion share were all qualified,” Loosley said. “The quality of the applicants we received is absolutely stunning.”
The rubric will score each candidate on the six categories and will put extra weight on the categories about leadership and experience.
An ad hoc committee of three people will narrow the number down and the search advisory committee, made up of community members, will narrow the number down even further.
The board of directors is scheduled to interview semi-finalists for the position in February and publicly announce the finalists in March. The board also hopes to name a new president at a March board meeting, following final interviews and negotiations.
Current UCC President Debra Thatcher announced her retirement at the end of last school year. She will retire at the end of the current school year.
Thatcher came to Umpqua Community College in 2016, at which time there were 47 total applicants for the position.
