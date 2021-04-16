WINCHESTER — A landslide that occurred on the Umpqua Community College in January could cost the college more than half a million dollars.
“We were unable to cover the cost through the insurance because the insurance does not cover land,” Chief Financial Officer Natalya Brown said. “We are still pursuing funds through the Legislature, to provide the coverage for this.”
The board of education unanimously agreed to transfer $636,000 from a contingency budget to the support services budget to pay for the repairs and stabilization. The amount that the school board made available, was based upon an estimate provided by the engineer on site.
Brown said the college could not wait for the Oregon Legislature as the landslide is a safety risk on campus. Part of the parking lot near the athletic building has been closed since the landslide occurred.
According to an emergency declaration in mid-January, the landslide undermined one of the parking lots, causing a severe accident.
Transferring money to the support services budget would allow the college to start the bidding process for the work.
Umpqua Community College board chair Steve Loosley said if needed there could be an emergency board meeting to approve the work and get started as soon as possible.
A security guard first noticed the ground separating on Jan. 6 and the following day the campus had to close several buildings as water and power were interrupted because of the slide.
Temporary repairs were made to the power and water supplies and more permanent repairs to those utilities after permanent repairs have been made to the hillside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.