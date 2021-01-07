WINCHESTER — A leak in a water main caused a landslide on the Umpqua Community Campus that closed four buildings Thursday.
An emergency notification was sent out to the campus community just after 8 a.m. that on-campus classes in the Tech Center, Lang Center, Tower Building and Ford Family Center would be canceled for the day.
UCC spokesperson Tiffany Coleman said she had no additional information about what was called a "moderate landslide" on social media accounts from the college.
On-campus classes in UCC's Tech Center, Lang Center, Tower Building, and Ford Family Center are canceled today (Jan. 7). A water main leak caused a moderate landslide on the campus' north end. Crews are working to restore power in this area. All other campus areas are unaffected.— Umpqua Community College (@umpquacc) January 7, 2021
Jess Miller, the director of facilities and security, said in an interview with the student newspaper, The Mainstream, that an anomaly in the area was discovered Wednesday by security guard Tony Duarte.
“This type of problem is caused by a combination of a water leak that undermined fill dirt,” Miller told the Mainstream.
The landslide at the north end of campus occurred near the parking lot between the Tech Center and the athletic buildings. A water and underground power line were damaged.
Miller told The Mainstream that water had been restored to most buildings, but that power won't be restored until Friday afternoon. Pacific Power worked to restore power to the affected area.
Power should be restored in the area within the next 24 hours, according to Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson. Hanson added that there will be a temporary overhead line, while the bank is rebuilt. Once the bank is rebuilt, a new underground line will be installed.
There will not be water at the Tower Building and the restrooms near the Tech Center until electricity is restored.
Most classes at the community college are currently being held virtually, due to COVID-19. However, some classes are held in-person — specifically those that require students to get hands-on experience.
The Ford Family Center currently houses Maple Corner Montessori, which offers child care and elementary school classes. The school did not respond to a voicemail left by The News-Review asking when the school would reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.