Rachel Pokrandt will be the new president of Umpqua Community College.
The board of education announced its unanimous decision in a special meeting Friday to hire Pokrandt.
"This is just a really thrilling moment for all of us on the board," UCC board chair Steve Loosley said.
Pokrandt addressed the community after being announced as the next president.
"We are so looking forward to meeting all of you over the next few person in July," she said. "I cannot wait to be out of Zoom-land and be in a room with all of you. And it really cannot come soon enough. I am thrilled. I have permagrin."
Pokrandt will start in July 2021 and a contract of $200,000 a year was approved by the board of education.
Loosley thanked the community, search advisory committee, school board, staff and faculty for their input in the search for the new president.
"The applicants were truly outstanding," Loosley said. "Many were exceptionally well-qualified having dedicated their entire lives and careers to help students succeed."
Pokrandt comes to Umpqua Community College from Colorado where she served as the vice president and campus dean for Colorado Mountain College.
Pokrandt said she was drawn to Umpqua Community College through the presidential profile that was posted online.
"I love it because it had just that right blend of passion for what we do in a community college setting and your sort of rural community in Oregon and then just a little sense and a hint of fun and irreverence that I think matches who I am as a person and a professional," she said. "It really spoke to me, which is why I was excited to apply for this position."
While on campus, Pokrandt was impressed by the college's location and serene setting.
Pokrandt grew up in the United Kingdom and described her path to UCC as nontraditional. She started as a high school teacher and then moved into a role where she was developing curriculum packages before moving on to work for nonprofits and eventually landing a job in higher education.
When it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion Pokrandt said she wants the campus population to reflect the community.
"I think it helps that I'm an immigrant," she said. "Albeit an immigrant who is white and speaks English, which gives me a lot of legs up. But just the fact of being from somewhere else, I think, makes you understand other people's point of view. Who don't instantly feel like they belong. I think I carry that with me. Hopefully, that shows in my work in the way I show up at work."
During her first 90 days, Pokrandt wants to be a learner. "I always encourage people onboarding in a new job to think about — in our sorts of institutions — is: This is how students feel." she said. "They come in and they are bombarded with learning. And it's exhausting, and it's a lot, and it's overwhelming, and there's going to be moments when you have no idea what you are doing and you don't even understand some of the languages that people are using. Because every sort of culture and institution has its own language. So I intend to be an exhaustive learner."
Although she plans to be a learner through the summer, she will also be expected to lead the campus.
"I don't really believe in leadership style," she said. "I don't think leaders can afford in this day and age to be one-trick ponies. We all have to be multi-dimensional."
As someone with a background in business, Pokrandt hopes to strengthen the community college's relationship with local businesses.
"Those are our student's future employers," she said. "We have a responsibility to be talking to those folks."
Pokrandt herself hopes that she can be of service in her new role.
"I think everybody wants to go to work every day and feel like they have helped somebody else, and that they have been useful, and that their talents have been put to good use," she said. "I think my professional goal in the role is to find out where I can be of most use and then perform to my highest abilities. And I can see a few places I think where some of my strengths will play. And I hope all of you will help me find what that might be as well."
