WINCHESTER — The week after Umpqua Community College’s graduation, construction crews from Basco Logging Inc. will start repairing the damage left from a landslide that occurred on campus in January.
The UCC board of education approved a contract with Basco Logging Inc. during a special board meeting Wednesday at noon.
The repairs will cost the college $598,876 and start on June 14 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 17.
Umpqua Community College is hosting its drive-thru graduation at 6 p.m. June 11. Fall term classes are scheduled to start Sept. 27.
According to an emergency declaration in mid-January, the landslide undermined one of the parking lots, near the athletic complex, causing a severe accident.
A security guard first noticed the ground separating on Jan. 6. The following day, the campus had to close several buildings as water and power were interrupted due to the slide.
Temporary repairs were made to the power and water supplies. Permanent repairs to those utilities will be made after permanent repairs have been made to the hillside.
In an earlier board meeting Chief Financial Officer Natalya Brown said, “We were unable to cover the cost through the insurance because the insurance does not cover land. We are still pursuing funds through the Legislature, to provide the coverage for this.”
Brown said the college could not wait for the Oregon Legislature as the landslide is a safety risk on campus. Part of the parking lot near the athletic building has been closed since the landslide occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.