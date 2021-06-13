Roseburg Elks Lodge No. 326 presented Umpqua Community College's Director of Facilities and Security Jess Miller with a $22,521.73 check on May 21.
The funds will be used as a donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund, start a Memorial Maintenance fun on behalf of the victims of the Oct. 1, 2015, shooting and go toward student activities that will enhance the learning experience of UCC students.
Exalter Ruler Doris Kobernik presented the check on behalf of the Roseburg Elks Lodge.
The funds came from a the raffle of a 2019 35-foot Atlas travel trailer which was donated to the lodge last year. Tickets were sold at various locations.
