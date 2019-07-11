WINCHESTER — Steve Loosley was reelected as board chair for the third consecutive time Wednesday at Umpqua Community College.
Guy Kennerly was reelected vice chair and Doris Lathrop will once again be the Oregon Community College Association representative.
Twila McDonald and Randy Richardson were sworn in as new board members. Erica Mills was excused from the meeting.
UCC President Debra Thatcher shared a new video promoting the campus with the board. She also informed the board about the end of the legislative session, Maple Corner Montessori’s open house, summer camps, the pool and summer enrollment.
Depending on enrollment and taxes, the college is estimating to receive between $600,000-$700,000 in state funding above what was budgeted. Administrators will discuss the use of funds in the upcoming weeks and will represent a recommendation to the board.
The board then read over proposed policy changes, including on financial aid, student credit card solicitation, intercollegiate athletics, investments, insurance and bookstore operations.
The student-run branch of Rogue Credit Union, which will open in The College Store this fall, will have to adhere to the school policy, which states no gifts will be offered to students for filling out applications.
