The Umpqua Community College Art Gallery opened its new exhibit ‘The Land Remembers’ this week, a collection of photographs by Corvallis-based photographer Rich Bergeman showing locations of the 1851-1856 Rouge River Wars which took place in Southern Oregon.
Bergeman, a former reporter and photojournalist turned artist, who began researching the project in 2016, would stay in various locations in Southern Oregon for days, going down rural roads to find the locations where major events in the war took place.
“It was a combination to get the hell out and drive around and play with my cameras, but also to learn a little history along the way,” Bergeman said.
The Rouge River Wars were a series of conflicts between Native Americans, groups of settlers and coal miners in Southern Oregon who formed volunteer militias to drive the Native Americans out of the land. After the war, the Native tribes were removed to Coast Indian Reservation in Oregon.
Bergeman, who spent two years photographing for the collection, used digital cameras that were modified to only capture infrared light.
The human eye can see light with wavelengths between 400 to 700 nanometers, but Bergeman’s cameras — which had their sensors modified to block all visible light — captures light with wavelengths of 850 nanometers, within the infrared spectrum. The effect is dramatic — skies are pitch dark, clouds are bright, water is nearly black, and leaves are particularly bright when in the sun, due to the effects of active photosynthesis.
Bergeman first started doing infrared photography decades ago, using infrared film stock to take his photos. Around six years ago, he says, he decided to try the method digitally as well.
“I thought I should be more directional about [infrared photography],” Bergeman said. ”And look into projects with that historical context in it.”
Bergeman says using infrared light is particularly meaningful for this project, because while he’s chasing invisible subjects, hidden due to the passage of time, the light he uses is invisible to the naked eye as well.
Tiffany Hokanson, the gallery director at Umpqua Community College, was enthusiastic about being able to host the exhibit on campus.
“At first glace it looks like serene landscapes, but you really have to get close to see that there’s something eerie, something violent going on,” Hokanson said. “…A great exhibition will spark questions that stay with the viewer long after the show is over, and this is one of those exhibitions.”
Bergeman said he intended for the photographs to be more metaphorical than literal, illuminating the events of the past through the landscapes that shaped it.
“I like that it turns the rivers dark,” Bergeman said while discussing his use of infrared photography for the project. “Because the rivers were such a big part of the war.”
Bergeman’s next project will focus on the Kalapuya people of the Willamette Valley, closer to his hometown in Corvallis.
Hokanson is excited about the exhibit because of its blend of history, photojournalism, art, and even the science of infrared photography — showing students looking to find their way that even if they start working in one field, it doesn’t rule out others that may be in their future.
The exhibit is open to the public, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Whipple Fine Arts Center at UCC. Bergeman will host a talk at a reception held at the gallery on the final day of the exhibit, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., with students and members of the community encouraged to attend.
