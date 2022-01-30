Pursuing Echoes is a fine art series rooted in artist Lindsey Dunnagan’s experiences of the final decade of her Alzheimers-stricken grandmother’s life.
Dunnagan’s work includes ethereal imagery in which she seeks to answer the questions, “What is the journey between life and death?” and “Where are the edges (of the permeable line between this world and what may lie beyond)?”
Her search, she said, is for what is felt but unseen.
Dunnagan’s art evokes dual imagery as she overlays drawings on paper that are altered by natural dyes and techniques she learned during Peace Corps service in Morocco. The seemingly barren landscapes summon a feeling of old photographs left in an attic and discovered years later, or of memories dissolving into traces or echoes of past events.
“The series results from my search for meaning while contemplating life after death,” she said. The images depict events of discovery or searching for a spiritual world. Sometimes the latter exists only on the fringes of the images, she added. Other times, the figure interacts with an unknown yet familiar place…”
The collection can be viewed for free from Feb. 7 through March 10 at The Art Gallery inside the Whipple Fine Arts Building at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road in Roseburg. Gallery hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The Art Gallery is a 1,100 square-foot exhibition space featuring six exhibitions per year. Both emerging and established artists are showcased as part of the gallery’s mission is to exhibit high-quality art for the education and cultural benefit of UCC students and citizens of Douglas County.
About the ArtistLindsey Dunnagan received her M.F.A. in Drawing and Painting, and M.A. in Art History from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, TX, and her B.EnvD from Texas A&M in College Station, TX. Dunnagan has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions nationally and has artwork in numerous permanent collections.
She is represented by Weinberger Fine Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Dunnagan is currently an assistant professor of art at Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.