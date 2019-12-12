WINCHESTER — Tuition and fees at Umpqua Community College will increase at the start of summer term 2020, after the college’s Board of Education unanimously approved the administrator recommended hike during its regular board meeting on Wednesday.
Tuition at the college will increase by $3 per credit hour for in-state students, $4 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $7 per credit hour for international students. There will also be a new $1 per credit hour athletic fee, a $1 increase in the instructional fee and the continuation of the $8 per credit hour legacy fee that was set to expire.
Forestry students will get additional fees as three courses will now require a $54 fee and another course will require a $10 fee. There will also be an increase in the amount charged for non-student testing.
Although the tuition increase was approved, board members encouraged administrators to look at different options for next year as they were worried about the increase causing a drop in enrollment.
“Last year I said you had to come up with something different, and different doesn’t mean just coming back and saying ‘We’ve whittled everything down to the bone, we’re just trying to do better, more efficient,’” board chair Steve Loosley said. “Different means we have to really critically evaluate programs we’re offering, do a thorough assessment of what the benefit is to the community and whether some programs are just too expensive or have too limited benefits. Those are not the type of decisions we can make at the very last moment.”
UCC Chief Financial Officer Natalya Brown said there was not much left to cut from the college’s budget.
UCC President Debra Thatcher acknowledged there are conversations going on behind the scenes about prioritizing programs to explore potential next steps.
“Sometimes we design the numbers to the budget and then we keep seeing declining enrollment and I’m not convinced that there’s not a correlation between what it costs and how many people enroll,” board member David Littlejohn said. “I’m concerned. I’ve used this concept before, it’s an economic concept for tax collection: There is a point where collecting more tax, collects less revenue. It’s because the economic impact actually reduced the economic output to the point that you go past peak and start carving into muscle instead of fat. I’m not sure where that is with student fees, but that’s my worry right now.”
To which Thatcher responded, “We already have cut into muscle.” The school cut its child care, cafeteria and catering budget last year.
Brown showed that the average tuition now is $106.56 at community colleges throughout Oregon.
Littlejohn pointed out that while the college claims to have one of the lowest tuitions, currently $101 per credit hour, there are a lot of additional fees.
A comparison showing the annualized expenses for students based on 15 credit hours for three terms, shows UCC near the top at $5,873 compared to the average of $5,624.88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.