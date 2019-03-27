Umpqua Community College's Board of Education's emergency meeting was canceled at 2 p.m., an hour and a half before its start time.
"The issue has been resolves and we no longer need the board's input," said Robynne Wilgus, executive assistant to president, board and provost.
An emergency meeting was announced on Tuesday evening for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss staffing at the Ford Childhood Enrichment Center.
According to the agenda, the board's direction was requested regarding insufficient qualified staff available for operating the FCEC in compliance with state licensing standards.
UCC spokesperson Tiffany Coleman said the board's direction was requested, but not required.
"Board of Education meetings are called by the board chair and done in conjunction with the college president. In this case, a proactive meeting was called in the event that difficult decisions needed to be made in regard to the child care center," Coleman said. "The matter, which was personnel-related in nature, was resolved at the administrative level."
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 10.
