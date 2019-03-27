Umpqua Community College's Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss staffing at the Ford Childhood Enrichment Center.
According to the agenda, the child care center has insufficient qualified staff available for operating the FCEC in compliance with state licensing standards.
The board is expected to take action on this matter.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.