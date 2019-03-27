Umpqua Community College's Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss staffing at the Ford Childhood Enrichment Center.

According to the agenda, the child care center has insufficient qualified staff available for operating the FCEC in compliance with state licensing standards.

Several entities willing to take over Ford Childhood Enrichment Center, UCC calls it premature

The board is expected to take action on this matter.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 10.

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the emergency meeting was scheduled for Thursday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

