WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College's next president will be found without the assistance of a search firm and will be announced in March, UCC board chair Steve Loosley announced at Wednesday's regular board meeting.
President Debra Thatcher announced in June that she will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The next president is expected to start at the end of June 2021.
The school board is currently conducting a community survey to determine what characteristics and priorities are important for the next president. The survey is open to everyone and available on the UCC website until Oct. 2.
The board decided to search for the next president without a search firm for three reasons:
- The board will pay close attention to details, especially the feedback from the campus community.
- It will save the college $40,000-$80,000.
- Recruiting has changed dramatically due to electronic resources.
The online application process for president opens Oct. 26 and will close Jan. 4. From January to February the search committee will start interviewing candidates.
During a public meeting in February, the finalists will be announced and the board hopes to announce its selection for the new president at the March 10 board meeting.
"In February, we'll have on-campus interviews for the finalists and we'll have forums," Loosley said. "It's hard to say what that will look like, but it's most likely there will be virtual forums and hopefully there will be some in-person forums if at all possible."
Thatcher has been the president of the college since July 2016.
